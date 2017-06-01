B-Safe 35 Chest Clip: 6/2017 Cochecitos B-Agile y BOB: 2/2017 Poussettes B-Agile et BOB Motion: 2/2017

BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax

Model Numbers

US: E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A

CANADA: E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X

NOTE: No other products are included in this recall. If your Britax product has a different model number than listed in the chart or it was manufactured before November 1, 2015 or after May 31, 2017, it is NOT included in this recall.