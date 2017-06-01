B-Safe 35 Chest Clip: 6/2017 Cochecitos B-Agile y BOB: 2/2017 Poussettes B-Agile et BOB Motion: 2/2017

Involves chest clips on Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant seats
Involucra los montajes de receptor Click & Go en los cochecitos Britax B-Agile y BOB Motion que se utilizan en el modo de sistema de viaje.
Implique les supports de récepteurs Click & Go sur les poussettes Britax B-Agile et BOB Motion utilisées en mode système de déplacement.
Enter your serial number below to see if your product has been affected by this recall. Ingrese el número de su modelo abajo para ver si su producto ha sido afectado por este retiro. Entrez votre numéro de modèle ci-dessous pour voir si votre produit a été touché par ce rappel.
To find the serial number, refer to the Date of Manufacture (DOM) label. The label is located on the lower frame, as shown below. Ingrese el número de su modelo abajo para ver si su producto ha sido afectado por este retiro. Entrez votre numéro de modèle ci-dessous pour voir si votre produit a été touché par ce rappel.
BRITAX B-SAFE 35
BRITAX B-SAFE 35 Elite
BOB B-SAFE 35
Britax Child Safety, Inc., in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other regulatory authorities, is conducting a recall of the chest clip on certain B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seat models manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017 identified on the table below:
US: E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800
CANADA: E1A193F, E1A195M, E1A195P, E1A196X, E1A196Z, E9LV16R, E9LV17D, S04144700, S04144800, S04144900, S04183700, S04183800, S04437700, S04884400, S04884500, S06051400, S06051500, S06051600, S06051700, S06051800
ISRAEL: E1A233F, E1A235M, E1A235P, E1A236X
US: E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700
CANADA: E9LV21Q, E9LV26C, E9LV26L, E9LV27F, E9LV27G, E9LV2Q8, S01298700, S04184000, S06051300
ISRAEL: E9LT15U, E9LT16C, E9LT16L
US: E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X, EXLT34A
CANADA: E9LT54A, E9LT54C, E9LT55X
NOTE: No other products are included in this recall. If your Britax product has a different model number than listed in the chart or it was manufactured before November 1, 2015 or after May 31, 2017, it is NOT included in this recall.
Britax has determined that the center tab on the chest clip can break presenting a choking hazard to an infant in the car seat.
To remedy this condition, we are providing you a free kit that contains step-by-step instructions and a replacement chest clip made from a different material that improves the durability of the tab.